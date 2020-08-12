Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Damien Bendelow died after being stabbed six times in a car park in Liskeard

A man who stabbed a 20-year-old to death in a car park after a fight in a pub in Cornwall has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

Carl Smythe, 46, of Liskeard, was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Damien Bendelow.

Smythe stabbed Mr Bendelow, who he had never met before, six times as he walked across a car park on 26 January.

Mr Bendelow's mother said her life had been "shattered" and she was living a "life sentence of hurt and pain".

The court heard Smythe had been drinking heavily at the White Horse in Liskeard, where drinkers described him as being agitated and aggressive.

Jurors were told Mr Bendelow's friends tried to break up a fight and Smythe hit two girls while being evicted from the premises.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Carl Smythe was told he carried out a "senseless murder"

Outside, Smythe ran towards Mr Bendelow as he was crossing the Cattle Market car park later with friends, appearing to punch him and then running from the scene.

Mr Bendelow died later in hospital.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Bendelow's mother Tracy Blackie said: "My life is shattered, every day I wake up to the same nightmare - my Damien is no longer with me."

His father Gary Bendelow said he had a "constant empty feeling inside me", adding: "I think a part of me died when he died."

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr said the killing was a "senseless murder ... over some petty sense of grievance".

He said there had been no provocation and he had no doubt "the scene in the Cattle Market will haunt the young people who were present for a long time".

Richard Smith QC, defending, said Smythe was "remorseful".

Smythe received a mandatory life sentence at Truro Crown Court.