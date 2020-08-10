Image caption The spill happened at about 07:30 BST at Sharp's Brewery in North Cornwall

Up to 1,000 litres of hydrochloric acid has been spilt at a brewery in Cornwall.

Emergency services attended the spill at Sharp's Brewery in Rock near Wadebridge at about 07:30 BST.

The hazardous material had leaked from a container into a contained drainage system, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said. No-one was injured.

The brewery, which makes Doom Bar, said there was no risk to the wider community or environment.

Sharp's Brewery said it had deployed "all the well-rehearsed, necessary measures for an incident of this type and followed all guidelines and procedures as appropriate".

The spill is being cleaned up by a specialist contractor, the fire service added.

Sharp's Brewery thanked the emergency services for their "swift action"

Hydrochloric acid is used to acidify beer as part of the brewing process, but can cause chemical burns on the skin and severe injury if ingested.

The brewery said more than a million pints of beer were brewed on the site each week.

Teams from Devon and Cornwall Police, South Western Ambulance Service, Cornwall Council, the Environment Agency, South West Water and Public Health England were all alerted to assist following the spill.