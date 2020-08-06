Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Damien Bendelow died after being stabbed six times in a car park in Liskeard

A man accused of killing a 20-year-old in a car park said he picked up a knife to defend himself but did not recall using it.

Carl Smythe, 46, denies murdering Damien Bendelow in January after a fight in a pub in Liskeard, Cornwall.

Truro Crown Court heard Mr Bendelow died after being stabbed six times in the Cattle Market car park.

Giving evidence Mr Smythe said: "I hit him because it looked like he was coming for me."

He recalled then hearing someone saying "he's been stabbed" and left the scene, saying he was "confused" at what had happened.

He told the court "I'm not saying I didn't do it but the intention to go out and kill someone I never had."

CCTV showed the pair fighting in the White Horse pub earlier that night but Mr Smythe told the jury he had no recollection.

He said he had drunk alcohol and also consumed cocaine and diazepam during the evening, causing his memory to be patchy.

Image caption Damien Bendelow was stabbed by Carl Smythe in the Cattle Market car park

The court heard how Mr Smythe drove to his home on Varley Lane, Liskeard, after leaving the pub and then walked back into town to meet a friend.

On his way he crossed the car park, where Mr Bendelow was walking with a group to a house party.

Plasterer Mr Smythe said "I passed a couple of them but didn't take much notice. Then Damien has come at me to attack me and I've hit him"

After being punched Mr Bendelow went backwards but remained standing and "something dropped", Mr Smythe told jurors.

"I looked down and there was a knife. I picked it up."

He told the court: "It was wrong, but if someone is going for me I am going to defend myself."

Mr Bendelow died at hospital in the early hours of 26 January.

The pair had never met before that night.

The trial continues.