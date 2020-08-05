Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Lee Firkins (left) was convicted of the murder of an elderly Cornish couple alongside his brother Robert (right)

One of two brothers convicted of murdering a couple who were shot and bludgeoned by a sledgehammer has been granted a new appeal, his lawyers said.

Lee Firkins was found guilty in 2005 of murdering Graham, 60, and Carol Fisher, 53, at their Cornwall petrol station, alongside his brother Robert.

His lawyers said new evidence meant there was a "real possibility" it may be overturned by the Court of Appeal.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) recommended the review.

The body received further DNA evidence from the brother's lawyers in 2017.

Lee Firkins' first appeal in 2009 failed.

Both brothers are currently serving life sentences for the 2003 murders of Mr and Mrs Fisher, who were shot repeatedly at the Wadebridge petrol station after being bludgeoned by a sledgehammer.

Image caption Carol and Graham Fisher were killed at their petrol station near Wadebridge in 2003

Hickman and Rose, part of Lee Firkins' legal team, said they were "celebrating a victory" for their client and the CCRC had "finally confirmed... there is a real possibility the court will not uphold the conviction".

No physical evidence was found to link the brothers to the crime scene.

Their conviction was based on the evidence of a fellow prisoner at HMP Exeter, the firm argued.

Jane Hickman, from his legal team, said it was "not the first time" the court would be "asked to examine the credibility of a case based almost entirely on a cell confession".

She added: "It is time that this type of evidence ceased to be a last resort where police have no proper case against someone they think is a likely suspect".