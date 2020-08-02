Image copyright @markbrookes11 Image caption A multi-agency rescue operation was launched on Saturday to rescue the man

A man his 40s has died after being pulled out of the sea in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called at Pedn Vounder beach, near Porthcurno, at about 12:40 BST on Saturday to reports of a man in the water needing help.

An HM coastguard helicopter and lifeguards took part in the rescue but they were unable to revive him. His next of kin has been informed.

In June a man in his 30s died at Porthcurno after getting into difficulty at sea.