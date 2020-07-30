Image copyright AFP Image caption A man in his 40s was found in an "non-public" area of the Eden Project

An employee of the Eden Project has been found dead at the Cornish attraction.

A man in his 40s was discovered at the site in Par at about 16:15 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The Eden Project said the man was found in a "non-public area" and shared their "thoughts and deepest condolences" with his friends and family.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.