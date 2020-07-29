Image copyright Cornwall Wildlife Trust Image caption The baby dolphin still had its eyes shut when it washed ashore in Cornwall

An "incredibly rare" baby dolphin washed ashore on a Cornish beach injured following an attack by other dolphins and later died.

The "extremely vulnerable" animal was spotted at Holywell Bay on Monday evening by beachgoers.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Matt Slater said the dolphin was weak and had "rake marks on its body caused by the teeth of other dolphins".

It is unclear why the animal was separated from its mother and pod.

Image copyright Cornwall Wildlife Trust Image caption Lifeguards tried rescuing the dolphin but it died shortly after

The exact cause of death is unknown but the rake marks suggest it was either rejected or separated by aggressive non-family members, the trust said.

"Sadly, a baby dolphin this young is extremely vulnerable without its mother and it turned out that this individual was not only exhausted but badly injured," Mr Slater said.

"I have spent my lifetime on and in the sea but have never seen anything like this.

"It is incredibly rare to see a baby dolphin."

Lifeguards tried to rescue the dolphin but it later died.

The trust urged the public to report any animal in distress to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and any dead stranded marine animal to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Strandings.