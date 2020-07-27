Man, 20, 'murdered in stabbing after pub row'

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Damien Bendelow died after being stabbed six times in a car park in Liskeard

A man killed a 20-year-old by stabbing him six times in a car park after an argument in a pub, a jury heard.

Carl Smythe, 46, denies murdering Damien Bendelow in Liskeard, Cornwall on 26 January.

Mr Bendelow died around two hours after being fatally injured in the Cattle Market car park.

He and Mr Smythe, of Varley Lane, Liskeard, had been in the White Horse pub but they did not know each other, Truro Crown Court heard.

However, at about 00:15 CCTV captured footage of Mr Smythe apparently punching Mr Bendelow, the jury was told.

It is not known what caused the fight and it was broken up after about a minute.

Mr Smythe was then pushed from the pub and ran away, the jury heard.

Mr Bendelow was attacked as he left the pub as part of a group of 10 going to friend's house for a party.

Image caption The Cattle Market car park where Mr Bendelow was stabbed by Carl Smythe

Jo Martin, prosecuting, said: "One minute they were happy, walking and talking, the next something truly dreadful and completely unexpected happened."

While crossing the car park, other people in the group saw Mr Smythe approach Mr Bendelow and appear to punch him several times.

'Confessed to stabbing'

Mr Smythe ran from the scene, and Mr Bendelow said something like "I've been stabbed" before collapsing.

Emergency services were called but the victim was pronounced dead at Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, just after 02:30.

The court heard Mr Smythe went to a friend's house, at about 09:40 on 26 January, and confessed to the stabbing but said he wanted to drink some beer and smoke some cannabis before handing himself in.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder at Liskeard train station at around lunchtime.

The trial continues.