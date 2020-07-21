Image caption Barclays has announced it is closing the branch in October, leaving Bank Street bank less

As financial firms flocked to it Newquay's Bank Street was born - but for the first time in more than 120 years there will soon be no banks left on it.

It used to be "jam-packed", according to the town's museum.

But Barclays will be the last to close on Bank Street, blaming a "reduction in counter transactions".

"They will have to change the name to No Bank Street", customer Geoff Wright said.

Since 2015, HSBC, NatWest and Lloyds have all closed branches on the street, which also housed several building societies during its history.

Councillor Geoff Brown said it was a "hammer blow to the high street looking to rebuild after coronavirus".

Image caption NatWest closed its branch on Bank Street in 2018

Barclays said nobody will lose their jobs when the branch closes on 23 October.

It added there are 45 customers who use the branch solely and they will all be contacted about alternatives.

These include online banking, using the post office and visiting its remaining branch about a mile from the town centre.

Mr Brown said he has written to the bank stressing "those who are using it are the elderly and vulnerable".

Image caption Geoff Wright (left) said 'they will have to change the name to No Bank Street'

He said: "Some people switched to Barclays after the others closed so they could continue to bank face to face, so they are very frustrated".

Bank Street might not be the street's original name but Len Sheppard, of Newquay Heritage Archive and Museum, said "the whole place was jam packed with banks and building societies" when he worked at the former Midland Bank in the 1970s.

"Banks started appearing here in the late 1800s, so for over 120 years there have been banks on Bank Street", he added.

Speaking outside Barclays, Ann Wright said "I like the personal service and don't like using online" while her husband Geoff joked "they will have to change the name to No Bank Street".

Image caption Mat Wheeler who has set up his stall selling driftwood art outside the former NatWest says "it is a shame" the banks are going.

Julie Hayes, who is also a Barclays customer, said: "A lot of older people like to come into the town centre, get their money out and then they spend it in the shops.

"A lot of them don't have smart phones so it's not easy for them and it's a long way to walk to the other branch".