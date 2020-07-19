Image copyright Mike Kent Image caption Firearms officers were called to the area near the cinema in Redruth

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Redruth.

Firearms officers were deployed to Fore Street in the town at about 10:45 BST after reports a man had been found hurt.

The injured man, who is 35, is believed to have been attacked at a house at West End Court in the town, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man was arrested about an hour after officers were called and remained in custody, the police told the BBC.