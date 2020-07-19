Cornwall

Redruth stabbing: Arrest after man, 35, found injured

  • 19 July 2020
Emergency services vehicles on Fore Street Image copyright Mike Kent
Image caption Firearms officers were called to the area near the cinema in Redruth

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Redruth.

Firearms officers were deployed to Fore Street in the town at about 10:45 BST after reports a man had been found hurt.

The injured man, who is 35, is believed to have been attacked at a house at West End Court in the town, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man was arrested about an hour after officers were called and remained in custody, the police told the BBC.

Related Topics