Redruth stabbing: Arrest after man, 35, found injured
- 19 July 2020
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Redruth.
Firearms officers were deployed to Fore Street in the town at about 10:45 BST after reports a man had been found hurt.
The injured man, who is 35, is believed to have been attacked at a house at West End Court in the town, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A man was arrested about an hour after officers were called and remained in custody, the police told the BBC.