Image caption The body of Cecilia Seddon was found in Penare Road, Penzance

Two men will appear at court to face charges connected to the death of a woman in Cornwall two years ago.

Cecilia Seddon, 32, was found dead at a property on Penare Road, Penzance, on 19 April 2018.

Blaze Fisher, 24, of Redruth, and Clayton Hawkes, 52, of Hayle, have been summoned to appear before Truro magistrates on Monday facing charges of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Hawkes also faces charges of two counts of supplying a Class A drug.