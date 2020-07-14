Two men face charges after woman's 2018 death in Penzance
- 14 July 2020
Two men will appear at court to face charges connected to the death of a woman in Cornwall two years ago.
Cecilia Seddon, 32, was found dead at a property on Penare Road, Penzance, on 19 April 2018.
Blaze Fisher, 24, of Redruth, and Clayton Hawkes, 52, of Hayle, have been summoned to appear before Truro magistrates on Monday facing charges of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Hawkes also faces charges of two counts of supplying a Class A drug.