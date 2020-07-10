Image copyright Sandy Acres Image caption The estate includes a beach cafe and car park, popular with surfers, which overlooks the beach

An estate including a campsite, houses, a cafe and ownership of part of one of Cornwall's best beaches has gone on sale with an asking price of £8m.

Sandy Acres, near Hayle, overlooks St Ives Bay and has been in family ownership for 50 years.

The 124-acre estate includes ownership of part of the three-mile long Gwithian Beach.

Chris Anderson, from property agent Carter Jonas, said it was the "most amazing spot".

He said: "It has a natural, wild feel. When you stand on the dunes at the end of the track and look out over the bay, everything seems trivial and life is good."

The estate, named after the winding track that leads to the dunes, includes eight eco-friendly lodges, a 30-pitch campsite, and five other residential dwellings including a four-bed main house with a two-bed annex.

Image copyright Sandy Acres Image caption The estate includes multiple dwellings including houses, lodges and a yurt

Mr Anderson said it was a "unique property" that had been sensitively developed.

He said: "It combines that chance to live somewhere amazing and enjoy it as a home along with running a really good business."

Also included in the sale would be a beach cafe, three car parks, a yoga school and a surf school.

Much of the site has been classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and part of the South West Coast Path runs over the dunes next to the beach.

Image copyright Bee Rowley Image caption The 30-pitch campsite has direct access to the beach

Image copyright Bee Rowley Image caption The dunes are a popular place for watching the sunset over St Ives

The golden sands of Gwithian Beach, which extend from the mouth of the Hayle estuary to Godrevy, are popular with surfers and regularly appear in lists of the UK's best beaches, including topping a recent round-up in The Sun.

The buyer would own the beach, corresponding with the width of the land to the mean high water mark.

Mr Anderson said the current owners would ideally like the estate to be bought by "someone they feel will be really good future custodians".