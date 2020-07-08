Image copyright Google Image caption The family-run holiday park is refunding all guests who had bookings

A holiday park has told customers it is not opening for the rest of the year to protect guests and the community from coronavirus.

Perran Springs in Goonhavern, near Perranporth in Cornwall, said "we cannot open this season with a clear conscience".

Holiday parks and other accommodation providers were allowed to open to overnight guests last week.

Some people fear an influx of tourists may spark an upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

'Difficult and upsetting'

The park, which has about 100 camping and caravan pitches, had planned to open on 1 August but will now not welcome guests at all this year.

Owner Andrew Thomas said: "Although we have been preparing our park and ensuring the Covid-secure guidelines would be in place, we still do not feel comfortable as a family in opening and running our park.

"This decision was taken because we do not want to risk the health of our guests, or contribute to a potential increase of the coronavirus in Cornwall."

Image copyright Perran Springs Image caption The holiday park said people had been supportive of its decision

It is the first time in more than 30 years that the park has closed for a season, a decision the family said was "difficult and upsetting".

All guests have been told they will be fully refunded, and the park said it was grateful for the support it had received.

One person replied to the post on Facebook, saying: "Thank you for keeping families safe over profit margins, your hearts are definitely in the right place."