Cornwall cyclist, 71, dies in heavy goods vehicle crash
- 2 July 2020
A 71-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a heavy goods vehicle.
The man was on Station Approach in St Erth, Cornwall, at around 11:25 GMT on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene near Hayle, which has since been examined by a specialist forensic collision investigator, the force said.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.