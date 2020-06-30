Image copyright Tracy Jebbett Image caption Tracy Jebbett and her family said they had visited Pentewan Sands every year

A woman whose holiday was cancelled when a campsite banned visitors from Leicester said she "felt like a leper" when she found out.

Tracy Jebbett had been due to visit Cornwall until a local lockdown was imposed on her hometown.

In response, Pentewan Sands holiday park, near St Austell, announced it was no longer open to visitors from the East Midlands virus hotspot,

The park said it was taking safety seriously.

Mrs Jebbett, 50, from West Knighton, said her family had been happy to see the hospitality industry and campsites would begin to reopen on 4 July,

The family had been due to travel on 11 July and are unsure now when they will be able to re-book.

"We have not had an email from the park and can't get hold of them," said Mrs Jebbett.

"I understand it's for the safety of the people camping there and the staff, but we have adhered to the lockdown guidelines 110% and feel we are being penalised," she said.

"We are regulars there and had been looking forward to it, but I felt like a bit of a Leicester leper when I saw the post."

The park said it took the decision to protect visitors and workers once Leicester returned to stricter lockdown measures.

Affected guests or those "concerned about travelling" could rebook or get a refund, it said.

"In posting our decision to our website and social channels, we were able to reassure all guests, and staff, that we were taking the news and their safety seriously," it said.

Cornwall's biggest independent holiday park has also announced it would not be allowing guests from Leicester.

Hendra Holiday Park apologised to those affected and said they would be contacted individually.