Image copyright Molly Hocking Image caption Molly Hocking decided to speak out about being targeted by cyber bullies

The winner of The Voice 2019 has spoken out against cyber bullying and told trolls "you don't know when your words are going to push someone off the edge".

Molly Hocking, 19, from St Ives, said she has blocked messages on social media because of the "nastiness" of some.

"I can't deal with it anymore. Just stop with the nastiness," she said.

"It's not fair and it's not nice."

Hocking told Radio Cornwall that 95% of messages support her and "all the positivity is amazing".

"But 5% are comments and messages that are negative, that stick in your head, and that's what people don't understand."

Image copyright Molly Hocking Image caption The 19-year-old singer said the "nastiness" must end

The singer said the Covid-19 lockdown contributed to her anxiety as she spent more time on her phone and "you can't distract yourself as you would normally do".

"I'm in my house and in my bedroom thinking about that negativity," she said.

Her mother Sarah said her daughter strived to satisfy her fans' requests to sing for birthdays and other special occasions.

"But when certain people don't get what they want some will turn really nasty," she said. "I think they feel they own a little piece of her."

Image copyright Molly Hocking Image caption Hocking says people should confront trolls early

Hocking called on anyone subjected to trolling to confront those who are posting rather than "letting it go over your head".

"I think that's the wrong way to go about it because the more you do that the more it builds up and builds up, and then one little comment can completely throw you over the edge."