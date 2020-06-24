Lamp-post named after boy who loves street lights

Image copyright Cornwall Council Image caption Mum Jane, pictured right with Ben and council workers, said: "It was such an amazing thing to happen"

A schoolboy who patrols his local area reporting broken street lights has had a lamp-post dedicated to him.

Ben Paramore, 12, from Saltash, Cornwall, "loves street lights" said his mum Jane.

Every evening Ben, who has autism, walks around the area with his dad spotting flickering and failed lights.

Cornwall Council called the youngster a "star" and said the honour was a gesture "in recognition of his brilliant work".

A lamp-post on Smiths Way in Latchbrook, Saltash now has a plaque bearing Ben's name.

"It was such an amazing thing to happen for Ben," said Mrs Paramore.

"He loves street lights and is fascinated by them and he wants to know everything about them, like are they heavy, why do they move in the wind?

"The smile on his face said it all.

" Its was also lovely to see the community who came out to support us."

Image copyright Cornwall Council Image caption Street lamps hold a fascination for Ben

SSE, the company that has the contract to maintain Cornwall's street lights, also presented Ben with his very own safety helmet, hi-vis jacket and head torch .

Wendy Venning, who works with disabled children, said it had been a "complete honour and pleasure to organise this for Ben".