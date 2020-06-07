St Agnes beach rescuers help woman who fell onto slipway
- 7 June 2020
A woman broke her leg and some ribs when she fell 3m (9ft) from a beach wall in Cornwall.
Volunteers from St Agnes Surf Life Saving Club "stabilised" the victim at Trevaunance Cove.
A coastguard rescue team was also involved in Saturday's rescue at the beach, one of those with no official RNLI lifeguard cover due to Covid-19.
The victim, who declined to get into the air ambulance because she dislikes flying, was taken to hospital by road.