Image caption Karen Webster "burst into tears" when she heard the photos had been found

A woman was reunited with lost photos of her sister after a Royal Mail worker stumbled across them and put out a plea on social media.

Karen Webster said she was "so happy" when the photos of her sister, who died aged five, were returned to her.

After posting on Facebook, Neil Clarke from the Newquay Delivery Office said it "felt brilliant" to personally deliver the lost photos to Mrs Webster.

"We thought we'd never see them again," said Mrs Webster.

"I was just so emotional that I could get them back.

"It's little memories that mean everything in the world. That's all I've got, memories of my little sister."

Image copyright Karen Webster Image caption Mrs Webster's sister died aged five in a car accident

A few months ago, Mrs Webster's father sent her the photos which were taken in 1969. Her sister later died in a car accident.

"When I opened the envelope, there was nothing in it and dad told me what I was missing" she said.

When Mr Clarke handed her the photos on Thursday, Mrs Webster said to him: "If I could hug you I would."

She added: "I'm so happy to get them back, I'm just going to cry. He's brilliant, I can't thank him enough.

"I've not got my sister, all I've got is memories and photos."

Image caption Neil Clarke said Mrs Webster was so "pleased" to see the photos again

Mr Clarke said: "I could see that they were very nice photos and quite old photos and probably sentimental.".

Within an hour of posting the plea on Facebook, he got a response and said "it felt brilliant" to reunite the photos with their owner.

He delivered the photos by hand and said it was "great to see the smile on her face".

"A simple act made me feel good and helped somebody out a great deal."