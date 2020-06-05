Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Gillian was described as a kind and gentle girl by her friends

Hundreds of people lined the streets for the funeral of a teenager who became trapped beneath a capsized boat in Cornwall on Bank Holiday Monday.

Gillian Davey, 17, was with three others when their boat capsized on the Doom Bar near Padstow on 25 May. Three other people in the boat survived.

Gillian's family walked behind the hearse as her funeral procession made its way to Egloshayle Cemetery earlier.

Some people placed flowers on the vehicle as it passed.

'Gentle' Girl Guide

Many of the people on the street were from Wadebridge School where Gillian studied before going to college to train as a beautician.

A private graveside service took place and afterwards well-wishers were invited to enter the cemetery to pay their respects and leave a flower by her grave.

Image caption Mourners paid their respects to Gilliam who was described as well-known and loved by many

Image caption Some mourners placed flowers on the hearse as it passed

Friends said they were not surprised by the turnout for Gillian, a Girl Guide who was well-known and loved by many.

Family friend Kirsten Greenaway said Gillian's death had shaken the town.

She said Gillian was beautiful, always smiling and a "friend to everyone".

Karen Hossack, another family friend said Gillian was one of her daughter's best friends.

'It is heartbreaking," she said.

"Gillian was lovely - she was so gentle."