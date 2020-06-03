Image copyright UGC Image caption The device was made safe by a Royal Navy team

Police are investigating after an item believed to be a home-made bomb was found outside a Masonic lodge.

An object "believed to be an improvised incendiary device", was found at 23:10 BST on Tuesday at the Penryn Masonic Lodge in Cornwall, officers said.

The device was made safe by a Royal Navy ordnance team.

A lodge spokesperson said it was "very sad to think that anyone could contemplate construction of such a crude device".

Image caption Police have been searching the area

It said the item would have "represented a danger to themselves as well as the locality in which it was placed".

The lodge in New Street was temporarily cordoned off and police have been searching the area and making door to door enquiries.