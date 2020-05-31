Clubs rally to help provide beach safety support

Image caption Towan beach in Newquay is one of those being patrolled by volunteers

Clubs in Cornwall are fundraising to help provide patrols on beaches without lifeguard cover.

Volunteers, off-duty lifeguards and surfers have been involved in recent rescues, including one involving a man at Porthtowan beach.

The RNLI suspended patrols in March because of Covid-19 safety concerns, later saying lifeguards would be on 70 beaches this summer rather than 240.

Its professional lifeguards have now returned to eight beaches in Cornwall.

This weekend, Newquay Surf Life Saving Club launched its Voluntary Beach Lifesaving Patrols on seven of the town's beaches.

Image caption Nicholas Pendreich said the volunteer patrols were not a full lifeguard or rescue service

Organiser Nicholas Pendreich has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for training, insurance, PPE and whistles.

He said the beach wardens would initially advise people about water safety and keep watch over the area, reporting incidents to the coastguard.

However, in the future he said he was hoping to purchase an all-terrain vehicle and a rescue water craft that would allow them to provide a more comprehensive service.

He said the equipment would "allow us to patrol a larger area therefore the public will feel safer as you'll see our lifeguards roving up and down the coastline".

Image caption Volunteers watch over Towan Beach in Newquay

Mr Pendreich said his club had provided lifeguard patrols on Fistral beach for the first time this winter and was working with Surf Life Saving GB to ensure their service was in line with the national guidance.

Other volunteer lifesaving groups around Cornwall in Padstow and St Ives are also fundraising to provide a similar service.