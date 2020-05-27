Image caption Homeless people are being housed at a holiday park during the coronavirus pandemic

A spate of crimes have taken place near a site where homeless people have been housed during the covid-19 pandemic.

Cornwall Council rented 45 caravans on the Monkey Tree Holiday Park near Newquay when the government told local authorities to house the homeless.

A shop has had several thefts, a worker had ribs broken in an alleged assault and police have also responded to numerous incidents at the holiday park.

But the caravan park said the temporary stability had helped many people.

Devon and Cornwall Police said incidents since the lockdown started had included domestic disputes, along with allegations of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour.

Pitch holders at the holiday park have reported having items including water sports kit and computer equipment stolen from their caravans and advertised for sale on local social media pages.

Other local residents have described concerns over social distancing as guests walked down busy roads with no pavements to get to the nearest shops.

The council said it had put extra security in place and they have been working with partners to address drug and alcohol addiction issues with some of the residents.

One nearby resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had been "petrified" and was unable to sleep properly for several weeks after people climbed into a neighbour's garden at night.

Garage owner Andrew McReadie said he had upgraded his CCTV after his premises were entered. He said: "I don't think it is right that so many are housed in one place."

The Goonhavern Londis store has shortened its opening hours and put on extra staff to help deal with the situation.

Police said they had made "a number of arrests in relation to thefts" from the local shop and they were investigating incidents of shoplifting and an assault on a member of staff.

They added: "Officers are working closely with the council to monitor the situation and want to reassure the community that they will follow-up on all concerns."

One long-term pitch holder from out of Cornwall said: "We just want to get out now and move somewhere else."

Image caption People staying at the park walk down busy roads with no pavements to get to the nearest shops

A spokesman for the holiday park said: "The supervision of the occupants is solely the responsibility of Cornwall Council. We are aware of some anti-social behaviour in the Goonhavern area, but unfortunately the council or ourselves do not have any jurisdiction over the behaviour of people when they are not on the park."

He said one person found stealing items from caravans and reselling them online had been removed from the park.

But he also said "the stability of a home temporarily has enabled many to get their lives back on track and make positive steps forward".

Cornwall councillor Andrew Mitchell said: "Where laws are being broken and somebody is being physically attacked, that needs to be urgently addressed. We don't want to put up with actions like that, and smaller communities certainly shouldn't."

Some have been threatened with eviction, but Mr Mitchell said: "If they are evicted where will they go? Probably back on to the streets and at this time with covid-19 we really need to make sure everybody is protected."

He explained there had been an urgent need to find more accommodation following a government announcement on 27 March, so "when the opportunity to rent caravans at the campsite appeared we grasped it".