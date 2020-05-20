Image copyright Aldi Image caption Richard Allen provided the woman with meat and vegetables, and organised a roast dinner delivery.

An 87-year-old woman who had been living on tinned food has been provided with hot meals after a community found out her oven had broken.

Supermarket worker Richard Allen said cashiers had noticed that the woman was "not the steadiest on her feet" during visits to Aldi in Camborne, Cornwall.

After discovering her situation, he offered her fresh meat and vegetables.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was then delivered a roast dinner from local café Miss Molly's.

"She's happier now she's got food and being looked after," said Mr Allen, deputy manager at the supermarket.

"I'm very proud of the staff, they're very good on the tills at being aware of people's situations, and they do care," he added.

The owner of Miss Molly's, Rose Johnson, said the coronavirus pandemic had let them help people who needed help.

"Obviously it's not to make money, it's just about making sure everyone's fed, and if there's more people out there, they're more than welcome as well," she added.