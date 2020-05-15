Image copyright Boardmasters/Alex Rawson Image caption Boardmasters is an annual music and surf festival in Newquay

The Boardmasters festival has been cancelled for the second year running - this time because of coronavirus.

Festival bosses said they were "absolutely gutted" but that the safety of everyone involved and the local community came first.

The Newquay festival was called off last year after warnings the site would be battered by storms.

About 55,000 people were expected in August to watch acts including The 1975 and Kings of Leon.

Ticket holders will be able to transfer to the 2021 festival or request a refund.

Festival bosses said the decision was "heartbreaking" but added that the event would be back "stronger than ever next summer".

The weekend was also due to host surfing competitions.

Boardmasters 2021 will take place in August 2021.