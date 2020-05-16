Image copyright Leah Flanaghan Image caption Leah's boyfriend Aleksandar decided to give up his job so she could keep her client safe

A carer and her boyfriend have said they are "just getting by" after he gave up his job so she could protect a severely disabled woman she cares for.

Leah Flanaghan, 25, from Cornwall, cares for 21-year-old Ione Buzzard - who has cerebral palsy and must self-isolate to avoid contracting Covid-19.

To avoid exposing Ione to any risk, Ms Flanaghan's partner Aleksandar Atanasov decided to stop working.

"It's someone's life, it was a no-brainer," Ms Flanaghan said.

"We had to think: 'If that was my child how would I feel?'

"She's had a really rough life with her disability and she survived so many illnesses and then for this to come about and put her at risk... if she were my daughter I just wouldn't want that."

Image copyright Leah Flanaghan Image caption Leah spends up to 13 hours a day with Ione, who has cerebral palsy

Abattoir worker Mr Atanasov, 24, also known as Alek, had asked to be furloughed but his boss refused, meaning the couple had to dip into their wedding savings and buy things on credit to make ends meet.

"With my wage I can cover the rent on my property and food and stuff like that, so we're ok," said Ms Flanaghan, from Launceston.

"We can get by and pay our bills.

"But we had planned to get married and we were always thinking ahead to save and buy our property but that has just stopped.

"Now it's just 'let's try and get by'."

Image copyright Leah Flanaghan Image caption The two said it was a "no brainer" when it came to choose Ione's safety over money

Ms Flanaghan started self-isolating a month before lockdown to avoid putting Ione in any danger.

She has travelled the 30-minute commute to Crackington Haven every day for shifts lasting up to 13 hours while Mr Atanasov has stayed at home waiting for her.

She admitted she would "go crazy" if she was in the same position as her boyfriend - who she met in Cyprus three years ago.

"Mentally for both of us it's quite draining and quite a lot on our relationship but we thought we had to make it work so everyone can be safe and stay healthy," Ms Flanaghan said.

Ms Flanaghan's employer - Ione's mother Jenny - hailed the carer's "outstanding" dedication to her daughter.

"'Thank you' may be only two words but we are beyond grateful for their choice," she said.

Mr Atanasov's boss said he would still have his job if he returned within a few weeks, so the couple have been hoping the lockdown would soon be lifted.

"Because he is a good worker there I'm hoping they will still want him back," Ms Flanaghan added.