Cornwall

Falmouth murder inquiry arrest as man found dead

  • 6 May 2020
Tresawle Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a property in Tresawle Road at about midnight on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Cornwall.

Emergency crews were called to a property in Tresawle Road, Falmouth, at 00:18 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

They found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries who died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man from Falmouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Officers said the death was being treated as an "isolated incident".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites