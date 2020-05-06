Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ship is due to be towed by a tug to a ship-breaking yard in Turkey

A Russian cargo ship that grounded off a Cornish beach 17 months ago is being towed away so it can be scrapped.

The 16,000-tonne Kuzma Minin has been moored off Falmouth since it ran aground in a storm in December 2018.

A permit has been issued for its disposal, and it is due to start the three-week journey to a ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey, later.

Falmouth harbour master Mark Sansom said it had been "a long and complex saga".

The ship was initially detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) after a number of defects were found, and it has only now been classed as seaworthy.

Image caption The Kuzma Minin grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth in December 2018

Its crew of 18 was repatriated to Russia and last year the Admiralty Court ordered the ship be sold so a number of claimants could be paid.

It was sold to a Singapore-based company for just over US$1m (about £760,000) in March and its name changed to Energy Annabelle.

Mr Sansom said: "Repairs have been made and the detention imposed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has now been lifted.

"The departure will bring to an end a long and complex saga which followed after the grounding where the ship was salvaged, subject to judicial sale, purchased and renamed.

"We wish all those involved a successful final voyage."