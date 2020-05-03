Cyclist dies after crash in St Ives
- 3 May 2020
A cyclist has died after a crash in Cornwall.
Police were called to The Terrace in St Ives at about 07:22 BST on Sunday after the crash, and said no other vehicles were involved.
Devon and Cornwall Police's force incident manager said the cyclist was a local man. He was pronounced dead at the scene between the Sacred Heart Church and St Ives Harbour Hotel.
His next of kin have been informed and officers are investigating.