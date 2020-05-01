Cornwall

Coronavirus: Surrey to St Ives seaside day trip 'due to exam pressure'

  • 1 May 2020
St Ives Image copyright Penzance Police
Image caption Police fined the couple £60 on Friday morning and told them to go home

A couple flouted lockdown rules with a drive from Surrey to Cornwall for a seaside trip to relieve "exam pressure".

The pair, in their 20s, told police they felt the 265-mile (426km) journey to St Ives was essential.

Officers told them the day trip breached coronavirus travel rules, gave them a £60 fine and sent them home.

"All in all a very long 530 mile round trip for an hour by the sea," said Penzance Police.

