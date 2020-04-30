Image copyright Google Image caption The worker had to medically retire two years after sustaining a severe head injury at Cormac's Truro depot

A council construction firm has denied allegations that an investigation into a severe injury which forced a worker to retire was a "grave injustice".

The Cormac worker suffered a fractured skull at the firm's depot in Grampound Road, Cornwall, in December 2016.

His local councillor Bob Egerton said he had spent years pressing the council for answers and resigned on Monday.

Corserv, parent company of Cormac, said it had carried out "thorough and vigorous investigations".

Image copyright Bob Egerton Image caption Bob Egerton resigned from his cabinet position at Cornwall Council

Mr Egerton, who quit his Cornwall Council cabinet post over the issue, said he did not blame Cormac for the injury which forced the man, who has not been named, to medically retire in 2018.

But the former independent said despite "various meetings" with Cormac and the council he felt he had "got nowhere", adding: "I feel it has been a grave injustice."

Corserv said its investigations included a "full report" to the Health and Safety Executive which recommended no further action.

"Over the last four years we have supported the employee and their family from an occupational health and long-term financial perspective," the firm said.

"The employee was a much-valued and respected member of the Cormac team and we are saddened that this unfortunate accident happened."

Council leader, independent Julian German, said there was no evidence of any negligence but Conservative councillors have called for an external inquiry.