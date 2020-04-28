Image caption Cornwall's three innovation centres are in Truro (pictured), Pool and Penryn and house about 140 small businesses

Some businesses say they are in danger of being "lost" because they do not qualify for government support during the coronavirus outbreak.

About 140 firms in Cornwall's three innovation centres are not eligible for grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 because they do not pay business rates individually.

Instead they contribute to rates allocated to the building as a whole.

Cornwall Council says it is lobbying the government on the issue.

The three centres are in Pool, Truro and Penryn and house small businesses in sectors including technology, creative media, environmental and health.

Image caption The innovation centres have all opened since 2010 and received funding from the EU

Matthew Trevaskis, who runs an electric car charging business from the Pool Innovation Centre, said he "fears that a lot of Cornwall's youngest businesses, with great potential, will be lost".

He added: "The 'broad brush' approach that was clearly needed early in the pandemic is just not reaching all of the businesses that it should.

"Many of the Innovation Centre businesses have said that, if they can manage to survive, they will be unable to afford to stay in the buildings in a bid to cut overheads."

Matt Harrington, head of Cornwall Innovation Centres, said he was "massively sympathetic" and was working with MPs, Cornwall Council and business groups to lobby the government.

Adam Paynter, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said: "It is very difficult for the council to do anything as this will run into several million. It is a real challenge."