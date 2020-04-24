Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found dead at Kit Hill, near Callington

Another arrest has been made in the suspected murder of a man in Cornwall.

The 22-year-old victim was found dead in Kit Hill, near Callington, on 26 March.

Another man, aged 37, suffered multiple injuries in the same attack and was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after.

The latest arrest is of a 24-year-old man from Callington who was questioned on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 29-year-old man from Gunnislake was arrested on the same charge in March, while two others, 26 and 28, from Callington, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All are on bail.

The 37-year-old victim and murder suspect was recalled to prison from hospital on licence for previous offences on 1 April.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident between a group known to each other.