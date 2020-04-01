Image caption The healthcare worker had been working at the Royal Cornwall Hospital before the incident

A neighbour who abused an NHS healthcare worker - accusing them of "bringing the virus back here" - has been given a police warning.

The man verbally abused the member of Royal Cornwall Hospital's staff after she asked him to turn his music down so she could sleep, police said.

He refused, leading to an altercation at the property near St Austell at about 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall police gave the man an anti-social behaviour warning.

The force said: "Police were called with reports of harassment and verbal abuse against a woman at a residential address in a rural area near St Austell on Saturday 28 March around 11:00.

"A 58-year-old man from St Austell has been questioned by police and given an ASB stage one notice."

Director of nursing at the Royal Cornwall Hospital's Trust (RCHT), Kim O'Keefe, said in a tweet she was "So so sad to hear that one of our staff & their family have been the target of a COVID-19 hate crime."

Kerry Eldridge, Director of People at the RCHT said "the member of staff and her family are being supported through this situation".