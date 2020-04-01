Cornwall

Motorcyclist killed in Penzance tractor crash named

  • 1 April 2020
Aaron Lauder Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption Aaron Lauder, 38, died at the scene of the accident on 28 March (Picture supplied by Devon and Cornwall Police).

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a tractor has been named.

Aaron Lauder, 38, died at the scene on the A30 at Higher Drift Farm, near Penzance, Cornwall.

He was driving a red Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with a green John Deere tractor at about 16:10 GMT on Friday.

His family described him as "a massive character with an unforgettable laugh and smile". Police are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

More on this story