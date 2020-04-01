Image copyright Paradise Park Image caption Sarah-Jane Jelbart feeding Scarlet the red panda at Paradise Park in Cornwall

Staff at a zoo have decided to self-isolate with the animals so they can continue to look after them.

Paradise Park in Cornwall temporarily closed on 21 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the four keepers who has moved in, Izzy Saralis-Wheatly, said it was strange leaving her family to live at the zoo but "we're super busy all the time which is a good distraction".

The keepers packed for 12 weeks and plan to "be here for the long run."

Ms Saralis-Wheatly said she was keeping in touch with her family using video messaging and "we've all been here for each other when it's got tough".

"If the other zookeepers have to self-isolate, hopefully the four of us could keep it running as best as we could," she added.

Image copyright Paradise Park Image caption Izzy Saralis-Wheatly and the other keepers have moved into the original home of the family who own the park

She said she volunteered to move in and care for the animals before the government said people should stay at home, because she did not want to be the only person leaving her home to go to work.

"Most of us live with a high-risk person," she added.

The four keepers are being supported by other staff members who come in at different times of day to ensure they keep separate from the staff who have moved in.

Ms Saralis-Wheatly said: "The other workers are coming in, but it's so tricky because it's a team job.

"We can't help each other out if we're falling behind, so you just have to work at your own pace."

Image copyright Paradise Park Image caption The keepers continue with routines like daily feeding times so they will be ready when the zoo reopens

"With it being Easter we are at our lowest point in terms of money and feeding animals costs ridiculous amounts," she added.

"This is usually a really important time of year with lots of visitors."

The zoo is appealing for donations to help feed the animals, which costs about £1,500 a week.