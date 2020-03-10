Image copyright Colin Higgs Image caption The cordoned off area in Beacon includes a public right of way

A huge hole has opened up in the garden of a house in Cornwall.

The hole, in Pendarves Road in Beacon, near Camborne, is believed to have been caused by collapsed mine workings which are more than 200 years old.

The area, which includes a public right of way, has been cordoned off, and an electricity cable and water pipe can be seen dangling in the ground

Water and electrical engineers, and council contractors have examined the hole, which is 10m deep and 5m wide.