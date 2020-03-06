Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption A 47-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been releaed "pending further enquiries"

The identity of a woman who died in "unexplained" circumstances in her Cornwall home has been released by police.

Officers confirmed Beata Lis, 47, was declared dead in her home in Wesley Street, Camborne, on 2 March.

A 47-year-old man from Camborne initially arrested on suspicion of her murder was later released "pending further inquiries", police said.

An investigation into the circumstances surround her death continues.

Officers were called to the scene at 06:10 GMT after receiving reports of concern for a woman's welfare.

Ms Lis' family have been told of her death and have asked for privacy "whilst they come to terms with their tragic loss", police said.

Officers have asked speak to anyone who knew Ms Lis, especially "friends who had been in contact with her in the days prior to her death".