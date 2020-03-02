Man arrested on suspicion of Camborne murder
- 2 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home in Cornwall.
Police were called to the property in Wesley Street, Camborne, at 06:10 GMT following reports of concern for a person inside.
A woman in her 40s died at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A 47-year-old man from Camborne remains in police custody.
Officers confirmed a police cordon would remain in place while inquiries were made.