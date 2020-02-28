Image caption Jo Twist contacted police when Clara from Bude did not phone in as she usually would

A radio newsreader who alerted police to the death of a lonely caller has described the pair's relationship.

Joanna Twist, of BBC Radio Cornwall, raised the alarm when the woman, known as Clara from Bude, did not call in for her usual morning chat.

The journalist said she always "took the time to listen" to the 69-year-old, who called the station every Saturday and Sunday at 08:10.

It was "so very sad to think that she died alone," Mrs Twist said.

"I took the time to listen because I know how lonely widows and widowers who sometimes don't speak to someone else for many days can be.

"My mum lives alone."

Clara had been calling the station for regular off-air chats about a wide range of topics for several years.

"She would ask me the questions you would ask a daughter," Mrs Twist said.

"One day she phoned up to say she had been contacted by a company offering to insure her water pipes for £200 and was considering doing it.

"I told her not to do it and that her pipes were probably already covered by her home insurance."

"The next week she told me: 'you've saved me £200'."

'Knew her as a person'

Mrs Twist had two weeks off work from 19 January and told Clara she would talk to her upon her return.

She contacted police when there was no word from her listener.

Officers found Clara's body in her home on 3 February - it is believed she had died several days earlier.

Six people attended her funeral, including Mrs Twist and Radio Cornwall presenter Jack Murley.

"She didn't have a person in her life who put her first. Many people have a partner or a child or a best friend, but she didn't have that," Mrs Twist said.

"She asked me questions you would ask a daughter - but she had no number one.

"I never met her but I knew her as a person."

Image caption The woman would phone to ask advice from the BBC Radio Cornwall newsreader

Weekend breakfast presenter Donna Birrell said in a blog post that the pair's relationship showed how "vital BBC Radio Cornwall and other local stations are to lonely and isolated people.

"They regard us as their family and that is an absolute privilege."

A spokesperson for the Campaign to End Loneliness said: "It's important everyone looks out for people who they think might be lonely.

"Even small connections can make a difference. Just saying hello can be enough to really help someone".