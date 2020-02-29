Image copyright St Austell police Image caption Jake was described as a "legend" by St Austell Police

A teenager has been volunteering to wash police cars at weekends as part of his plans to eventually join the force.

Jake, 13, has been giving up his spare time since Christmas to help out at St Austell Police Station in Cornwall.

He is a police cadet, and his leader suggested the car washing when the teenager asked what else he could do to help.

Officers said Jake's hard work saved them "valuable time", allowing the force to focus on frontline duties.

Jake spends about two-and-a-half hours cleaning five to six cars every Saturday morning.

"It's a job that's really overlooked, but if you've got a dirty car you don't look professional," he said.

"It's actually quite satisfying to watch them go from really dirty to really clean.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jake is a police cadet, and wants to become a police officer when he's older

Jake plans to become a police officer and said his car washing had helped him to build stronger connections in the force.

"They always come back after their shifts and say 'Ah you're doing a great job, thank you so much'".

He was inspired to follow his police dreams when he met two firearms officers at a young age.

"It was really cool, and I thought I want to be like that when I grow up.

"I was in total awe of their kit."

Insp Edward Gard, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We're really grateful for Jake giving up his spare time to help us.

"Officers are responsible for keeping their vehicles clean so Jake's help is saving them valuable time allowing them to focus on their frontline policing duties while helping us maintain high standards which is important to us."