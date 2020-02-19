Cornwall

Beached whale in Cornwall removed from coastline

  19 February 2020
A whale which died after beaching itself on some rocks has been removed.

The 63ft (19.25m) long fin whale was discovered on Friday at Parbean Cove on the Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall.

It was removed from a cove and re-floated at about 13:00 GMT, according to Porthoustock Coastguard Rescue Team.

Dan Jarvis, from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said possible options were "to try and sink it at sea, or land it somewhere accessible to be taken away to an incinerator."

He added the whale could also be buried if a big enough site was found. However, the Duchy of Cornwall, who is responsible for its removal, has not confirmed what will happen to it.

