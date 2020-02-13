Image copyright National Trust Image caption The cliff staircase was rebuilt in 1973 and again in 1995 due to the effects of coastal erosion

A popular beach in Cornwall will remain closed after a major cliff fall made the area unsafe.

The National Trust confirmed steps leading to Bedruthan beach had been damaged in the fall, forcing it to close the only route down.

The damage is thought to have been sustained in the winter months when the stairs were closed to visitors.

The trust said it was unable to confirm when the beach would reopen, with "further survey work" required.

Members of the public are usually able to access Bedruthan beach between 28 February and 1 November.

The National Trust said damage to the steps and the surrounding cliff faces threatened "an integral part" of the area's safety.

The steps will remain closed until the cliff face can be stabilised

Ian Kemp, the National Trust's area manager, said: "We appreciate this news will be disappointing to many but the safety of all using the steps (visitors as well as National Trust staff who undertake regular safety checks) must be our uppermost concern."

The RNLI and the trust urged visitors not to seek alternative routes down.