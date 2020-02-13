Image copyright Kelly-Martin Nelson Image caption Some businesses have been flooded in Looe

Stormy weather and a high tide have combined to cause flooding in coastal towns in Cornwall.

Some businesses have been affected in Looe, with streets underwater, and in Fowey.

Roads across Devon and Cornwall have been flooded after torrential rain battered the region overnight.

Earlier, the Torpoint Ferry service - which connects the two counties - had been suspended "due to extreme flooding".

Image copyright Sophie Scales Image caption Fowey has been flooded after a high tide and stormy weather

Image caption The river in Kingsbridge has burst its banks

Michelle Sadler, owner of The Old Sail Loft in Looe, said she had been dealing with flooding at her restaurant.

She said the whole quay was flooded, but the main problem was with cars driving through the town and pushing the water back towards her business.

Several business owners have been "asking cars to slow down", she said.

In Devon, there is flooding on the A386 near Sourton, along the river in Kingsbridge and in Frogmore.