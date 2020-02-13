Image copyright Google Image caption A second person involved in the crash was uninjured, police said.

A man in his 70s has died after a two-car crash close to a village near Falmouth.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, after emergency services were called to the crash near Mawnan Smith at 07:10 GMT on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police described the victim, who was driving a grey Ford Fiesta, as a local man and said it has informed his next of kin.

The driver of the second vehicle, a black Saab estate car, was not injured.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.