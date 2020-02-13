Man in 70s dies in two-car crash near Falmouth
- 13 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 70s has died after a two-car crash close to a village near Falmouth.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, after emergency services were called to the crash near Mawnan Smith at 07:10 GMT on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police described the victim, who was driving a grey Ford Fiesta, as a local man and said it has informed his next of kin.
The driver of the second vehicle, a black Saab estate car, was not injured.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.