Image caption Tulip Ltd said a new recovery plan would secure the future of the site in Bodmin

More than 120 jobs will be lost at one of the UK's largest meat processing companies, bosses say.

Tulip Ltd said in October it had to review its Bodmin site in Cornwall because it had been "operating at a significant loss for several years".

It said a recovery plan for the site had now been agreed, "securing the future" of the closure-threatened site.

But of 270 jobs at the factory in October, only 146 positions will be retained, the company said.

Managers said the decision followed "extensive discussions" with site managers, employee representatives and customers.

They added that changes to shift patterns and working arrangements would "unfortunately result" in redundancies, but that 75 staff had already left, resulting in 49 redundancies being required.

"Individual discussions will be taking place with those impacted," the company said.