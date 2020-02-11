Image caption The water pushed up through to the promenade from below

Surging seas have blasted a large hole through a promenade above a popular beach in Cornwall.

Water forced its way through smaller holes at the front of the wall at Towan beach, Newquay, then surged up to the surface, Cornwall Council engineers said.

They are attempting to temporarily plug the base of the wall to prevent further damage.

No substantial repair work can take place until the weather improves.

Local coastal erosion campaigners said they had raised concerns about the vulnerability of the wall last year.

The highest tide of the month is due on Wednesday, meaning more water could be forced through the opening and the hole to expand.

The Blue Reef Aquarium is closed due to the damage and the promenade has been cordoned off.