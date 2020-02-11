Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park, Cornwall

A teenager supplied ecstasy to his 15-year-old cousin before she died of an overdose, a court has heard.

‪Shakira Pellow took MDMA pills with her friends at a park in Camborne in Cornwall on 6 July 2018 and died in hospital the next day.‬

After suffering from multiple cardiac arrests and organ failure, she died in hospital, Truro Crown Court heard.

Her cousin Oakley Willoughby, 18, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The court heard Shakira had previously contacted drug dealer Joshua Ward via Facebook and text messages to get drugs.

On the evening before she died, the court heard she had been "nervous" about getting the drugs from Ward, so she asked her cousin to get them.

'Sick and shaking'

Jurors were told Shakira and Mr Willoughby, from Camborne, walked to a Tesco car park in the town where 15 MDMA pills were handed over.

Mr Willoughby is accused of walking up to a car driven by Ward's father and paying £90 for the drugs.

The prosecution said he then handed them to Shakira who took three of the high-strength pills, called "Duplos".

The court heard 18-year-old Ward, from the nearby village of St Day, has previously admitted supplying drugs.

Jason Beal, prosecuting, said a number of Shakira's friends also took the pills before heading to Pengegon Park in Camborne.

He said one friend had been feeling sick and Shakira began shaking.

"She tried to smoke a cigarette but kept on dropping it," said Mr Beal.

An ambulance was called at 22:31 BST and she was taken to hospital, suffering a heart attack on the way, the court hard.

She died at 10:15 the next day from multiple organ failure due to the toxic effects of MDMA.

The trial continues.