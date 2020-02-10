Bude lifeguard hut smashed up in Storm Ciara
- 10 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lifeguard hut has been smashed up during Storm Ciara.
The building, which has a corrugated roof was found resting on its side on the edge of Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall.
Frances Faulkner, pool trustee, said it was still so blustery no-one had been to investigate potential damage near the pool.
She said the hut was not the responsibility of the pool but was used by the RNLI, who provided lifeguard cover during the summer months.
The RNLI is yet to comment.