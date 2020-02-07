Main Cornwall route gets 'vital' £290m upgrade

Image copyright Google Image caption The new scheme aims to reduce commute times

A £290m scheme to fix "one of the last major bottlenecks" on the main route through Cornwall has been approved by the government.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps gave the go-ahead to Highway England's "vital upgrade" to the A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross.

Plans for the improvement have been in the pipeline for the past six years.

Work is set to start later this year and is due for completion by 2023.

Highways England's senior project manager Josh Hodder said the improvement would be "incredibly important for Cornwall's future".

He said the route was the only remaining stretch of single carriageway on the motorway between Camborne and the M5 at Exeter.

The scheme will involve the construction of a 70mph high-quality dual carriageway and a two-level junction at Chiverton Cross, plus a new roundabout to ensure the free flow of traffic on the A30.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: "This Government is committed to delivering an infrastructure revolution and levelling up access across the country.

"This vital upgrade of the A30 will improve safety, cut congestion, boost access for drivers on their daily commute and create better journeys for the surrounding communities."

The project is receiving up to £8m in funding from the England European Regional Development Fund. Central government will fund the remaining cost for developing and delivering the project.

Councillor Geoff Brown, Cornwall Council's Portfolio Holder for Transport, said the decision was "very welcome news" as it would improve travel times for commuters.